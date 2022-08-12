Simms to start again? Sunderland’s predicted XI to face QPR this weekend

Sunderland welcome QPR to the Stadium of Light this weekend in what promises to be another exciting Championship outing.

The Black Cats have started the new season well with four points from their opening two games against Coventry City and Bristol City.

Alex Neil is a very good man to have at the helm in the second-tier and already Sunderland look like a huge threat when on the front foot. Conceding three in their first two league games isn’t ideal and that ratio will need to drop if Sunderland want to have success this year.

QPR started the season with a disappointing defeat before putting three past Middlesbrough in the opening 45 last weekend. Michael Beale’s side did drop the intensity and allowed Boro back into the game, but their attacking firepower was enough to get over the line.

How will Sunderland line up?

Head coach Neil revealed after Sunderland’s midweek defeat to Sheffield Wednesday that Leon Dajaku missed out through injury, so he probably won’t feature here.

Other than that the Wearsiders are thought to have a clean bill of health and Neil can roam freely in his team selection.

The Carabao Cup defeat this week wasn’t good enough and very few of the players who featured really looked like they wanted to play in the league games. It’s highly likely Sunderland will revert back to the same defensive partnership as used last week against the Robins.

After his debut brace last weekend, it’s hard to see a world where both Ellis Simms and Ross Stewart don’t start up-top for the Black Cats this weekend and they’ll be looking to build on the partnership they’ve begun to form.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI to face QPR on Saturday afternoon…