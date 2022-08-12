Sheffield United, Watford among sides vying for 20-year-old Liverpool starlet

Sheffield United and Watford are said to be alongside Burnley and Blackburn Rovers in the pursuit of Liverpool centre-back Sepp van den Berg.

Reports emerged only Thursday stating that Blackburn Rovers had moved ahead of Burnley in the race for van den Berg.

The Liverpool starlet has now enjoyed two successful stints on loan in the Championship with Preston Nort End. However, he isn’t quite in Jurgen Klopp’s first-team plans just yet, leading to speculation over another second-tier stint.

Now, amid the growing links with Blackburn Rovers, the Daily Mail has claimed two other Championship clubs are also keen.

It is said that Sheffield United and Watford are also among the clubs look to add van den Berg to their ranks this summer with another loan exit on the cards for the talented Dutchman.

Across his two stints at Deepdale, Zwolle-born van den Berg played 66 times, managing two goals and one assist.

Alternatives lined up?

Blackburn Rovers’ sudden emergence as leaders in the chase for van den Berg means the likes of Sheffield United, Watford and Burnley would be wise to have other options lined up in case they can’t land the Liverpool starlet.

There’s no reason why they shouldn’t be interested given his talents, but given the growing interest, there looks to be a fight for his services.

With less than three weeks remaining in the window, clubs will be hoping to bring in their primary targets sooner rather than later to avoid a nervy end to the window. Loan deals can be unpredictable but all of Blackburn Rovers, Burnley, Sheffield United and Watford will be wise to that by now, so hopefully the clubs have other options in mind just in case.