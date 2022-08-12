Ryan Lowe reveals Preston North End’s transfer plans heading into the final weeks of the window

Speaking to the Lancashire Post, Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has made clear his desire to add another striker and a wing-back to his squad.

Preston North End have begun the Championship season with two 0-0 draws against both Wigan Athletic and Hull City. Many would argue the Lilywhites deserved to win both of these outings, but Lowe can take pride in his side’s defensive capabilities at the start of this season.

Lowe and his squad travelled to Huddersfield Town midweek in the first round of the Carabao Cup and Preston North End managed to pile the misery on Danny Schofield’s side, easing past them 4-1.

This is Lowe’s first full campaign in charge since he joined from League One’s Plymouth Argyle. The boss has had a decent window so far bringing in players like Troy Parrott, Robbie Brady and Ben Woodburn, but their transfer business doesn’t appear done just yet.

Speaking to the Lancashire Post, Lowe has revealed he wants to strengthen two positions before the deadline, but he stresses patience is key, he said: