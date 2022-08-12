Ryan Lowe reveals Preston North End’s transfer plans heading into the final weeks of the window

Speaking to the Lancashire Post, Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has made clear his desire to add another striker and a wing-back to his squad.
Preston North End have begun the Championship season with two 0-0 draws against both Wigan Athletic and Hull City. Many would argue the Lilywhites deserved to win both of these outings, but Lowe can take pride in his side’s defensive capabilities at the start of this season.
Lowe and his squad travelled to Huddersfield Town midweek in the first round of the Carabao Cup and Preston North End managed to pile the misery on Danny Schofield’s side, easing past them 4-1.
This is Lowe’s first full campaign in charge since he joined from League One’s Plymouth Argyle. The boss has had a decent window so far bringing in players like Troy Parrott, Robbie Brady and Ben Woodburn, but their transfer business doesn’t appear done just yet.
Speaking to the Lancashire Post, Lowe has revealed he wants to strengthen two positions before the deadline, but he stresses patience is key, he said:
“I’ll make no secret about it, we know what we’re looking for. We’re looking for a striker and a wing-back. Once we have news on them we’ll give it.
“You’ve got to be patient and I won’t go and sign someone for the sake of signing them – there’s not a chance.
“I’ve got to make sure they fit the criteria, whether that is attitude and application or personalities, or the quality of the player.“I always feel things happen for a reason, I’m sure we’ll get the right ones that we need.
“I don’t want to sign players who are going to cause a disturbance.”
Exciting times lie ahead…
It sounds as if Lowe will have a busy couple of weeks ahead of him and his priorities are exactly what they need.
The 43-year-old boss signed Troy Parrott from Tottenham Hotspur on loan earlier this summer, but extra reinforcements are certainly needed at Deepdale if they want to have a successful campaign this year. Lowe is doing the sensible thing in ensuring he gets the players he wants rather than just signing anyone and this should ensure a good dressing room atmosphere throughout the campaign, which ultimately should aid the results.
Lowe guided Preston North End to a 13th place finish last season and the expectations this season is that they push comfortably inside the top half and go some way to closing the 11-point gap they had to the top-six spots last year.