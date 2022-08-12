Reporter reveals how Watford star’s proposed £20m move could impact Manchester United, Liverpool target

Watford’s resolve over Ismaila Sarr’s future has been strengthened further amid Emmanuel Dennis’ proposed move to Nottingham Forest, talkSPORT’s Alex Crook has said.

Watford stars Dennis and Sarr have been at the centre of plenty of speculation this summer.

Links have been persistent and finally, it seems Nigerian forward Dennis is heading back to the Premier League. Nottingham Forest are said to have agreed a £20m deal to bring take him to the City Ground, ending his stay at Vicarage Road after a year.

Now, it has been said that Dennis’ exit could have an impact on Sarr’s situation.

TalkSPORT reporter Crook has said on Twitter that the former Club Brugge man’s move to Nottingham Forest has ‘strengthened’ Watford’s resolve regarding Sarr’s future. He adds it could now take ‘decent money’ to prize him away from Vicarage Road.

#WatfordFC resolve to keep Sarr strengthened by Dennis move to #NFFC. Could take decent money to get him out now. — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙🇺🇦 (@alex_crook) August 12, 2022

Liverpool are said to be long-term admirers, while Manchester United are also among those claimed to be interested in a possible deal as Erik ten Hag bids to bolster his ranks at Old Trafford.

A long few weeks ahead…

With Dennis seemingly outbound, supporters will be hoping that Sarr can be kept on board for the season to come.

Many might have expected both to be gone by now given that they both possess talents above Championship level. However, fingers will be crossed that Sarr can stay for another promotion push after remaining at Vicarage Road after their previous drop from the Premier League.

If interest from top clubs develops into something more concrete though, it could be a difficult task to keep him out of the grasp of the top-flight.