Premier League striker undergoing Watford medical today – was ‘an option’ for West Brom

Watford look to be closing in on a deal to sign Aston Villa’s Keinan Davis on loan, with the striker set to undergo a medical today.

Aston Villa man Davis’ loan stint with Nottingham Forest showed the Championship just what he’s capable of when given game time.

The powerful striker proved to be a key addition for Steve Cooper’s men, becoming a firm favourite at the City Ground. It has prompted plenty of transfer speculation this season and most recently, West Brom boss Steve Bruce confirmed he is ‘an option’ for the Baggies as they search for a new striker.

However, in a new development emerging from Sky Sports (Transfer Centre Live, 12.08.22, 09:16), it has been said that Davis is now set to undergo a medical with Watford.

The 24-year-old looks to be closing in on a loan move to Vicarage Road. A medical is scheduled to take place today as the Hornets look to wrap up a temporary swoop for the out of favour Aston Villa ace.

Time to shed some numbers?

If Davis does complete his move to Watford, manager Rob Edwards will surely start to look at offloading some of his attacking options.

Joao Pedro, Emmanuel Dennis, Vakoun Bayo, Rey Manaj, Ashley Fletcher and Adalberto Penaranda are all options at the top of the pitch currently on the books at Vicarage Road.

Speculation has circulated surrounding key men Pedro and Dennis’ futures while both Fletcher and Penaranda are far down the pecking order. The addition of Davis could kick some transfer business into action, be it a step up in interest in Pedro or Dennis or potential exits for out of favour pair Fletcher and Penaranda.