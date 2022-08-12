Paul Heckingbottom confirms situation regarding bids for Sheffield United star

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed bids have been rejected for midfielder Sander Berge as they bid to keep him at Bramall Lane.

Berge, 24, ended up playing a pivotal role in the Blades’ top-six finish last time out.

The midfielder played in 33 league games, scoring five and assisting three in the 2021/22 season. The Norway international joined Bramall Lane from Belgian club KRC Genk, arriving as a highly-touted prospect and somewhat of a marquee signing for the club.

Berge’s ability hasn’t gone unnoticed and after the Blades failed to secure promotion through the play-offs last season, links away from Sheffield United began emerging. The ongoing speculation has been topped off by the most recent bid from Club Brugge which was rejected at €15million plus add-ons.

Now though, amid the continued links, Heckingbottom made it clear he doesn’t want Berge to leave and the club don’t need to sell this summer, he told the The Star:

“We’ve had bids and they’ve been knocked back. The club’s been on record and said that we don’t need to sell, and I’m grateful to Prince Abdullah and the board that we’re not.

“I’m pleased the board see it that way as well because we need our best players here to give us the best possible chance of finishing as high as we can. Sander is one of those and I want our players here, I like them all and I want to use them all.

“From my point of view I’m 100 per cent against it.”

Fighting to keep their star…

Berge has performed well for Sheffield United this season, the 24-year-old already has a goal to his name in the Championship and he doesn’t appear to be letting the speculation turn his focus.

However, there can be no doubt that his talents could see him player at a higher level than the Championship.

Heckingbottom will surely be aware of that though, hence why he wants to stay on board. There is a significant release clause in his contract though and reported bids haven’t got near that yet, so it remains to be seen just how the situation pans out.

Sheffield United look to replicate last weekend’s win against Millwall this time around when they host Middlesbrough on Sunday afternoon.