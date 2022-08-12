Ntcham to start again? Paterson left out? Swansea City’s predicted XI to face Blackpool

Swansea City take the trip to the North West to face Blackpool in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

The Swans will undoubtedly be looking to get back to winning ways, after losing to Blackburn Rovers and drawing with Rotherham United in the opening two league games of the season. Russell Martin’s side will surely be vying to pick up all three points against a Blackpool side entering a new era under the leadership of Michael Appleton.

The acquiring of players such as Harry Darling and the experienced Joe Allen has given Swansea City an even bigger pool of talent to choose from with plenty of depth in most positions in the squad.

It could be an unpredictable fixture against a Blackpool side that are surely aiming to find some consistency under Appleton’s management.

How will Swansea City line up?

With Ben Cabango only just recovering from injury, veteran defender Kyle Naughton could possibly play alongside talented young players Nathan Wood and Darling to add a bit of much-needed experience at the back.

Matt Grimes and Jay Fulton have been the go-to men in midfield so far and that pattern could continue, though returning hero Allen will be keen to push for a starting spot after coming off the bench against Oxford United.

Talismen Michael Obafemi and Joel Piroe were stand-out performers last season but both will be looking to get their seasons off the mark after failing to find the back of the net thus far. They will surely still be favourites for starts though.

Olivier Ntcham and Jamie Paterson are both solid options on the bench, giving Martin food for thought ahead of the visit to Bloomfield Road.

Here’s our predicted Swansea City XI for Saturday afternoon’s fixture against Blackpool: