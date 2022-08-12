‘Nasty’ – Steve Bruce issues update on fresh West Brom injury blow

West Brom have somewhat of a striker crisis as things stand. Prior to the clash with the Blades on Thursday, Grant had been the only first-team striker available, with summer signing Daryl Dike and out-of-favour forward Kenneth Zohore out with injury.

Bruce opted for 18-year-old Reyes Cleary to lead the line in the cup. Grant came on for the talented teenager and scored the decisive goal but had to make way before the end of the game, raising concerns ahead of their clash with Blackburn Rovers this weekend.

Bruce was asked about Grant after the 1-0 victory, with Bruce providing a troubling update to Birmingham Live.

“He’s got a nasty back, he landed on it and it’s in spasm at the minute,” said the Baggies boss.

“It’s one area we don’t want. I brought him on and the first thing he says to me is ‘I’ll score you a goal’ and within two minutes he scores it.

“We could’ve done without him landing on his back but we’ll see how he is in the next couple of days. We don’t know when it’s a back, he’s landed awkward on it and it’s sore. I envisage he’ll be sore tomorrow and let’s hope it’s nothing to bad.

“I would think so (it will be touch and go for Sunday).”

This is worrying for West Brom. Not only is their first-choice striker touch and go, but considering their lack of back-up options, it leaves Bruce in a tricky situation. If Grant, Dike and Zohore are all out, it means they may have to rely on youngster Cleary, or play someone out of position.

To face the division’s most in-form team means this problem arises at a bad time too. But they will continue to assess the striker in the hopes that he will be fit and available to play against Blackburn Rovers on Sunday.

The Baggies should look into the transfer market to try to solve their striker issue if they are not doing so already. With just under three weeks left of the window they have enough time to bring someone in to provide cover, whether that’s for a fee, a free agent or bringing in someone on loan.