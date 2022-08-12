‘Missing a cutting egde’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts Wigan Athletic v Bristol City

Wigan Athletic welcome Bristol City to the DW Stadium this Saturday afternoon in yet another round of Championship fixtures.

Leam Richardson’s Latics have had a solid start to life back in the Championship. They’ve drawn both of their games, but picking up a point against strong Championship sides in Preston North End and Norwich City can be seen as good results.

Nigel Pearson’s side have struggled for consistency losing on the opening day against Hull City and once again against Sunderland last weekend.

Ahead of the meeting, this weekend Sky Sports’ pundit David Prutton has given his prediction of how he sees events panning out in the DW this Saturday. He predicts a 1-1 draw between the two this weekend, saying:

“Wigan seem to be missing a cutting edge at the moment, having scored just one goal in three games to date. Leam Richardson will be counting down the days until Charlie Wyke returns to action, following a cardiac arrest in November, and by the sounds of things, that moment might not be too far away.

“On Saturday, for the second time in as many games, Bristol City took the lead in a game, only to end up on the losing side. Nigel Pearson was frustrated when he spoke to the media afterwards and admitted the Robins’ defensive frailty is a problem that needs to be solved. I don’t think they’ll keep a clean sheet here but they may collect a point.”

Thoughts?

Both teams will want to pick up their first three points of the season this time out and they’re definitely there for the taking.

The Latics look like a decent second-tier outfit, but as Prutton said they currently can’t find that cutting edge to finish teams off, whereas on the other hand, the Robins have taken the lead two weeks in a row only to fall to defeat, so it’s the defensive side of things that’s a worry for them.

Pearson will back his side to pick up their first result of the campaign here, but it’d be naive to underestimate what looks to be a well-motivated and well-drilled Wigan Athletic set-up. With the problems both teams have faced so far, the outcome of this game could rest on which team has focussed more on fixing the problems on the training pitch.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.