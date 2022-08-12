Middlesbrough team news ahead of Sheffield United clash: Lenihan returns, Hoppe in contention + more

Middlesbrough host Sheffield United at the Riverside in the Championship this weekend.

Middlesbrough are yet to win a game so far this season, with a 1-1 draw with West Brom on the opening day followed up with a disappointing 3-2 defeat away at QPR. To add to their worries they crashed out of the Carabao Cup at the hands of League One side Barnsley on Wednesday evening.

Manager Chris Wilder will be hoping for vast improvements on Sunday afternoon against Sheffield United and to build on their improved showing in the second half against QPR.

Here we look at all the latest Middlesbrough team news ahead of the weekend…

Middlesbrough team news

Boro missed the deadline for new signing Matthew Hoppe to be registered in time for the midweek clash against Barnsley, but the striker from Real Mallorca will be available to face the Blades this Sunday. He has featured in pre-season for the La Liga side and so should be fit enough to play from the off if needed.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Darragh Lenihan has served his suspension after he received a straight red card for a last-man challenge against QPR last weekend. There was confusion over how long a ban he would serve, but as confirmed by Teesside Live, it was a one-game suspension, and has been served in Boro’s Carabao Cup game, and so is back in contention.

Dael Fry has missed the Teessiders’ two league games as a precaution after picking up an injury prior to the start of the season, but played the full 90 minutes in midweek and so could be in line to start against Sheffield United.

Chuba Akpom made a huge impact off the bench against QPR in the second half and could be in line to start, especially after not starting against the Tykes.

This weekend’s fixture could be a tough one for Middlesbrough, against a Sheffield United side that have looked sharp going forward in their previous two league matches and dominated Boro 4-1 in their previous meeting at Bramall Lane in March.

The game kicks off at 2pm on Sunday afternoon.