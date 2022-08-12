Middlesbrough agree to offload 2021 signing in free transfer deal

Middlesbrough and Konyaspor have come to an agreement over the transfer of striker Uche Ikpeazu, it has been said by Sky Sports.

Middlesbrough added Ikpeazu to their ranks last summer following his decent season in the Championship with Wycombe Wanderers.

He started life with Boro encouragingly but ended up falling down the pecking order, resulting in a January loan move to fellow second-tier side Cardiff City. However, he remains down the ranks at the Riverside and now, a summer exit looks close to completion.

As per Sky Sports (Transfer Centre Live, 12.08.22, 09:30), Middlebrough have come to an agreement with Turkish Super Lig side Konyaspor over a permanent exit for Ikpeazu.

Boro will not receive a fee for the deal though a 20% sell-on clause is included, meaning they stand to receive a good chunk of any future transfer fee the Turkish side receive for the striker.

Ikpeazu is expected to land in Turkey today to finalise the move.

The right time for a move?

Ikpeazu doesn’t figure in Chris Wilder’s plans moving forward. He hasn’t been involved yet this season so it seems regular game time will be coming elsewhere.

The Ugandan has spent his entire career playing in the UK so a switch to Turkey opens a new chapter and presents the powerful forward with a fresh chance to impress elsewhere, and he’ll be hoping to do that should the move go through as hoped.

Boro could have received a fee given that Ikpeazu still has two years remaining on his contract but it makes sense to let him move on while they can. The inclusion of a sell-on clause is a smart move to ensure they still receive money as part of the deal despite not landing an upfront transfer fee.