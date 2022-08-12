McCallum to start? Sargent left out? Norwich City’s predicted XI to face Hull City

Norwich City make the trip to Yorkshire to face Hull City in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

After an uninspiring start to the season, the Canaries will undoubtedly be aiming to pick up their first three points of the campaign.

The Norfolk side have struggled in the final third recently with talisman Teemu Pukki aiming to find form once again to get Norwich City’s top six ambitions back on track.

While new additions look encouraging, the squad is still largely Daniel Farke’s, so Dean Smith will surely be keen to address that before the window comes to a close on September 1st.

Hull City look an exciting squad under Shota Arveladze’s management, signing a plethora of top talent that could prove to be a difficult challenge for a Norwich City side struggling for form.

How could Norwich City line up?

Smith has been deploying a 4-1-4-1 or a 4-3-3 so far this season, so it makes sense for him to utilise that system again.

Experienced shot-stopper Tim Krul will be favourite to start in goal with Angus Gunn acting as a solid back-up role with a wealth of Premier League minutes to his name.

Grant Hanley is now once again available for selection after he was sent off against Cardiff City during the opening game of the season. Young centre-back Andrew Omobamidele has been a breakthrough star for the Canaries and could continue to play a crucial role for them.

Due to Dimitris Giannoulis being side-lined with a ligament injury, youngster Sam McCallum will be the favourite to take his place in the side.

Stalwart Kenny McLean adds experience and consistency to the Canaries midfield which more inexperienced players such as Marcelino Nunez surely benefit from.

Pukki, Milot Rashica and Todd Cantwell all add plenty of attacking threat in the final third with Josh Sargent and Jordan Hugill also being solid options to utilise from the bench.

Here’s our predicted Norwich City XI for Saturday afternoon’s fixture against Hull City: