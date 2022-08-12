Luton Town boss provides injury update on summer signing ahead of Preston clash

Luton Town will look to get their first win of the season when they face off against Preston this weekend. The Hatters have picked up two draws so far, with a 0-0 stalemate against Birmingham City on the opening day, followed by a 1-1 draw with Burnley.

Jones’ side crashed out of the Carabao Cup earlier this week, losing to League Two Newport County at Kenilworth Road, and so will be looking to bounce back tomorrow afternoon.

But they may need to do this without the help of summer signing Doughty yet again. The 22-year-old has missed Luton Town’s first three games through injury, and Jones has given an update to the Lutonian ahead of this weekend’s clash with the Lilywhites.

“Alfie had a few issues last year with hamstring, so we’ve got to be very careful with him,” said the Luton Town boss.

“We’ve given him a pre-season where he’s had a base bit of work, he’s had a little minor issue with that and then we’ve got to make sure that we build it and rectify that, and then bring him back in when it’s safe to do so.

“That’s all it is really, but he’s a very high-speed athlete, really potent, so we have to make sure that we build that up as there are certain deficiencies there that we need to rectify before we can give him a run of games, but we’ve always been prepared to do that.”

There is no timescale or return date as of yet, but he will continue to be assessed before featuring for the first time in a Luton Town shirt this season.

A player Jones will want to have available…

Doughty joined from Stoke City at the end of June and will be itching to make his debut for his new side as quickly as possible. However, Jones won’t want to rush the winger into the first-team fold so as to not aggravate his injury issue.

He can play as a left-midfielder, a left-back and as a central midfielder and so his versatility gives Jones plenty of options and stands Doughty in good stead to make an impression and get regular minutes. But given his current injury issue he will likely have to bide his time and await his opportunity.

Luton Town will be eyeing up a win against Preston, and the Hatters could push high up the table with a victory. But they will want Doughty back in their ranks soon to give themselves the best chance of achieving this feat week-in week-out.