Luton Town ace wanted by League One club amid Nathan Jones’ transfer admission

Luton Town snapped up Spanish starlet Mendes Gomes from Morecambe last summer.

He earned the move after a starring season as the Shrimps won promotion to League One. However, game time at Kenilworth Road has been limited since, making only 15 appearances across all competitions.

It has led to a recent admission from Hatters boss Nathan Jones that Mendes Gomes could leave the club on loan this summer.

Now, as per a report from Football League World, the Dakar-born attacker has interest from League One side Fleetwood Town.

Cod Army boss Scott Brown could do with the addition of another forward option following Shayden Morris’ move to Aberdeen and Mendes Gomes could be the perfect fit if the two clubs can strike a deal over a temporary move before the window slams shut.

Best for Mendes Gomes?

The 23-year-old certainly has the potential to become an important player for Luton Town in the years to come. He’s an exciting forward with an eye for goal and he shows no fear in taking on his man.

However, he just isn’t in Jones’ plans quite enough at the moment. At his age, regular senior football is important for development and after proving himself in League Two before, it will be interesting to see how he fares in League One if a deal can be struck.

Fleetwood Town should be able to offer him consistent minutes to help Mendes Gomes continue his growth and a strong stay at the Highbury Stadium could be enough to prove to Jones that he deserves more opportunities back at Kenilworth Road in the future.