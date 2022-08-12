‘Look surprisingly good so far’ – Blackburn Rovers v West Brom prediction: The72

Blackburn Rovers welcome West Brom to Ewood Park in the Championship on Sunday.

Jon Dahl Tomasson has had a bright start to life at the helm of Blackburn Rovers, winning both of their opening two games and being the only team to do so. QPR and Swansea City aren’t easy opponents by any means, but Rovers were able to take the maximum points without conceding a goal. Tomasson has continued this form in the Carabao Cup with a 4-0 win over Hartlepool United and they look a real force at the moment.

West Brom have had two draws to start their league campaign before beating Sheffield United last night in the cup. Steve Bruce is in his first full season in charge and he’s tasked with improving on their 10th place finish last season.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Blackburn have started brilliantly and both their attacking and defensive records are highly impressive. I think the Baggies will actually prove their closest and toughest game yet.

“Bruce will want to find some form soon and their squad, whilst underdogs, are capable of causing an upset here. But ultimately, I think Ewood Park will be home to yet another win for Rovers this Sunday.”

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 2-1 West Brom

Luke Phelps

“Blackburn look surprisingly good so far this season. To say that Tomasson didn’t make any signings until close to the start of the new season, his side are doing really well, and they’ll go into this weekend full of confidence.

“The visit of West Brom could be their toughest test yet. The Baggies look much-improved from last season and they claimed a decent win over Sheffield United last night, so Bruce’s side should be able to match Blackburn’s confidence on Sunday.

“Given that, I think this one will be a score draw.”

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-1 West Brom