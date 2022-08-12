‘I’ve watched quite a lot of him’ – Gary Rowett reveals Millwall interest in Bundesliga striker

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has confirmed his side are interested in signing Union Berlin striker Andreas Voglsammer.

Voglsammer, 30, featured heavily for Union Berlin last season and he managed six goals and two assists in 45 games across all competitions.

His time in Germany’s second tier was a lot more successful, across 163 games the striker managed 46 goals and 21 assists.

According to German newspaper BILD (Via NewsAtDen), Volgsammer has been linked with a move to South Bermondsey this summer and now, speaking to NewsAtDen, Rowett has confirmed his interest in the experienced German man, he said:

“He’s a player I know quite well, I’ve watched quite a lot of him.

“Again, we’re working hard to get a player in before the weekend. We have been working hard all week on one or two different targets.

“When that work comes to fruition and we can announce something, then that deal is done. The problem with the transfer industry is that you can say something and then two minutes later the deal could fall through and you look pretty stupid.”

Millwall could do with another option at the top of the pitch before the window slams shut.

As it stands, Benik Afobe, Tom Brsdhsaw, Tyler Burey and Isaac Olaofe are options at the top of the pitch, while Zian Flemming and Mason Bennett can play as strikers too. However, a seriously prolific goalscorer could be huge in the Lions’ bid to build on last season, so a swoop for Voglsammer could be a smart one.

Moving in the right direction…

Millwall finished 9th place last season in the Championship and their expectation this season will be to push inside the coveted top-six positions.

The Lions have started the 2022/23 season with one defeat and one win in their opening two league outings. Rowett’s side have had a pretty successful window so far, but it doesn’t appear that they’re done just yet with Rowett confirming they’re chasing one or two deals currently.

The Lions could do with the extra reinforcements and if Voglsammer does join the club then hopefully he can reproduce his second-tier Germany form in England.

Millwall will look to build momentum in the league starting this weekend when they welcome Coventry City to The Den tomorrow afternoon.