Ipswich Town man could make League Two loan move in the coming days

Ipswich Town midfielder Idris El Mizouni is closing in on a loan move to League Two side Leyton Orient, TWTD has said.

Ipswich Town talent El Mizouni has found regular first-team game time hard to come by since making his way through the youth ranks.

The one-time Tunisian international has played 26 times for the Tractor Boys’ senior side but is yet to really enjoy a sustained spell in the starting XI. Spells with Cambridge United and Grimsby Town have brought him game time, but he remains down the pecking order under Kieran McKenna.

Speculation has circulated over a potential loan move this summer and now, TWTD has said an exit is close.

It is claimed that League Two side Leyton Orient are closing in on a temporary deal for the Paris-born 21-year-old. El Mizouni has received an offer from the O’s and it is said that a deal is likely to go through in the coming days, despite rival interest from Crewe Alexandra.

Best for all?

El Mizouni has been left out of both League One matchday squads so far this season, with his only minutes coming off the bench in Ipswich Town’s Carabao Cup defeat to nearby Colchester United.

Game time will be important for him to continue his development and to prevent him from stagnating at Portman Road. It will be hoped a spell with Richie Wellens’ Leyton Orient can really help the youngster kick on as he looks to maximise his potential.

El Mizouni looks a promising talent despite being unable to break into Ipswich Town’s starting XI but with two years remaining on his contract, regular game time will be vital.