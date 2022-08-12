Ipswich Town attacker closing in on temporary exit

Ipswich Town youngster Tommy Hughes is closing in on a loan move to National League side Torquay United, it has been said.

Ipswich Town, like many clubs, took the chance to cast their eyes over a host of their young players during pre-season.

It gives academy players the opportunity to catch the eye ahead of the new campaign, with young forward Hughes among those involved in the Tractor Boys’ pre-season preparations. He netted in a friendly against Needham Market too, appearing to make a decent impression.

Now, ahead of the new non-league season, it seems Hughes is set for a spell in the National League.

As per a report from TWTD, the Ipswich Town starlet is poised to link up with Torquay United on a temporary basis. Hughes is closing in on a move to the Gulls, who have been under the management of former Bristol City and Peterborough United boss Gary Johnson since September 2018.

The right time for a loan exit?

Hughes has impressed in the Tractor Boys’ academy before and although he has three first-team appearances to his name for Town, it seems as though he isn’t in Kieran McKenna’s imminent thinking for a senior role.

After strong form in the academy, it seems a loan move is the logical next step.

Ipswich Town will have the chance to see if Hughes can compete at a solid level with Torquay United, aiding the young forward’s development as he picks up experience of senior football and a first-team dressing room away from Portman Road.

It will be hoped a deal can be wrapped up as Hughes bids to continue to kick on this season.