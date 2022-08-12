‘If they want to keep up…’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts Blackpool v Swansea City

Blackpool take on Swansea City at Bloomfield Road this weekend in matchday three of the 2022/23 Championship season and Sky Sports’ David Prutton has issued his prediction.

Blackpool have one win and a loss under their belts so far this season, following up their 1-0 victory over Reading with a disappointing 2-0 loss away at Stoke City. After the defeat against the Potters, they also lost on penalties to lower league opposition in Barrow in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Michael Appleton’s side will be looking to bounce back when they face a Swansea City side who are yet to win a game so far in the 2022/23 campaign. They drew 1-1 with newly promoted Rotherham United on the opening day, before a 3-0 home defeat at the hands of Blackburn Rovers.

Blackpool face Swansea City tomorrow afternoon and Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has issued his prediction for how he thinks the game will play out.

Writing in his weekly predictions column on the Sky Sports website, he predicted the home side to come away with a 2-1 victory, meaning the Swans will go another week without a win.

“Blackpool didn’t have a single shot on target in the weekend defeat to Stoke and were another team who exited the League Cup at the first stage on Tuesday, so it has not been the most positive few days at Bloomfield Road. That will not have been helped by the fact strikers Jake Beesley and Gary Madine are injured, either.

“Swansea dominated the ball against Blackburn last time out in the league, but were left reeling from a pretty comprehensive 3-0 defeat. They were also dumped out in the first cup game of the season. You feel Russell Martin’s men need to get that first win of the season on the board soon if they want to keep up with the early pace-setters. I’m not sure it will come here, though.”

Thoughts?

Swansea City have been poor this season and so their bad run of form could well extend beyond this weekend’s clash with Blackpool. As Prutton says, they need a victory to get back on track but it’s doubtful they’ll get a result at Bloomfield Road tomorrow.

Blackpool have been inconsistent in their three games across all competitions so far, but showed their qualities in the victory over the Royals on the opening day at home, and so will want to replicate that performance against Swansea City in front of a home crowd this weekend.

As Prutton points out, Beesley and Madine’s injuries are a blow for Appleton’s side and so this could be a factor in determining the outcome of the game. The Swans will need to use this to their advantage if they have a chance of coming away with all three points.