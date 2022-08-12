‘I have high hopes for them’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton makes prediction for Cardiff City v Birmingham City

Both Cardiff City and Birmingham City will fancy their chances this weekend when the two teams clash in Wales and Sky Sports’ pundit David Prutton has had his say on how he sees this one panning out.

Cardiff City have won one and lost one in their opening two Championship outings this season. They began the season with a 1-0 win over newly-relegated Norwich City but fell to a surprise defeat last time out against Reading.

The Blues on the other hand have picked up four points with a stalemate draw against Luton Town and a narrow win over Huddersfield Town kickstarting their Championship season on the front foot.

Writing in his weekly predictions column, Prutton has issued his prediction for the match and he can see a score-draw this weekend between the two sides, he said:

“Cardiff caught the eye with that win over Norwich in the first game of the season, but were then beaten by Reading after taking an early lead and became one of 11 Championship teams dumped out of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, albeit with Steve Morison making changes. I have high hopes for them this term, but it may take a while for things to gel given how many players they brought in this summer.

“I’ve been really encouraged with how John Eustace has started at Birmingham. They are, remarkably, one of only six teams yet to taste defeat in the league and have taken points from Luton and Huddersfield already. Saturday lunchtime fixtures are often closely-fought, so this could be another score draw.”

Prutton is predicting a 1-1 draw between the two sides this weekend.

Thoughts?

The Blues under John Eustace look like a completely re-energised team and nothing like the Birmingham City sides who have failed to finish above 17th since 2016. The players look motivated to be at the forefront of a big change in direction at St. Andrew’s, exceeding the expectations of many.

Cardiff City have had a busy summer and there are early signs that some players are yet to gel as a squad, but that win against Norwich City will give them hope for this one and being at home will always be an advantage for the Bluebirds.

This is a tough game to call and it could easily go either way, so there’s a chance Prutton could be bang on the mark with his prediction this time around.

This game kicks off at 12:30pm and fans can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football.