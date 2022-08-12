‘I don’t think there’s much to split these two’ – Derby County v Barnsley prediction: The72

Derby County host Barnsley at Pride Park this Saturday with both sides searching for their second win of the League One campaign.

Derby County emerged victorious in their midweek cup clash with Mansfield Town but the focus will turn to this weekend’s clash with Barnsley. Liam Rosenior will be keen to get back to winning ways in League One after failing to get the better of Charlton Athletic, losing 1-0.

As for Barnsley, they will be keen to maintain the momentum built up across back-to-back wins.

Michael Duff’s men overcame former side Cheltenham Town in their last league outing before defeating Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup to pull off an eye-catching upset.

Now, the two go head-to-head at Pride Park. Ahead of the tie, a handful of The72’s writers have made their predictions for the clash…

James Ray

“This is a tough one to predict given that both sides have had almost identical starts to the season in terms of results.

“Derby County certainly have the star power advantage over Barnsley though, so if the likes of Conor Hourihane and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing are on song, Rosenior’s side should have what it takes to ensure all three points remain in Derbyshire.

“However, the positivity and unity Duff has brought around at Oakwell is really refreshing after last season, so I’ll go for a draw.”

Score prediction: Derby County 1-1 Barnsley

Luke Phelps

“Barnsley look to be getting up to speed after back-to-back wins whilst Derby County got a taste of reality when they lost at Charlton Athletic in their last League One outings.

“The third tier is ruthless and both Derby County and Barnsley will need excellent campaigns if they’re to return to the Championship at the first time of asking, with this weekend’s game bound to be a difficult one for both sides.

“I don’t think there’s much to split these two sides other than Derby County’s home advantage, and perhaps their improved squad depth after a summer of signings.”

Score prediction: Derby County 1-0 Barnsley