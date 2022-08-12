‘He’s an option’ – West Brom boss confirms interest in PL striker

West Brom manager Steve Bruce has confirmed Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis is on their radar this summer, in an interview with The Athletic [live blog, 11/08/2022, 10:57pm].

West Brom are in desperate need for new players in forward positions. Daryl Dike and Kenneth Zohore are both out injured, with the latter also having been told he’s allowed to leave the club this summer.

It means Karlan Grant has been tasked with leading the line, but with little to no cover. However, Grant also picked up a knock in yesterday’s Carabao Cup clash with Sheffield United.

Bruce is looking to the transfer market to secure a deal for a striker and has now put their hat in the ring for Aston Villa’s Davis.

“I will never mention names, but I know Keinan very well,” he told The Athletic.

“We’ve been put in a situation we didn’t want to be on in, but we’ll look at the market and see what’s available. He’s an option, we’ll see where we get with it.”

As well as the Baggies, fellow Championship side Watford are also reportedly keen and so could be a replacement for Emmanuel Dennis or Ismaila Sarr if they leave the club in the coming weeks.

A move that suits all parties?

Bruce knows Davis having managed him during his time at Aston Villa, where he gave the 24-year-old his debut. Davis will have a lot to thank the West Brom boss for and could wish to work with him again.

The player is down the pecking order at Villa Park as things stand and may look for a move to guarantee regular playing time as he did in a loan spell at Nottingham Forest last season. West Brom could present him with this opportunity.

The Baggies require a striker and Davis has shown his ability and has experience playing in the division. He could be what Steve Bruce’s side need this summer and would be a solid and vital addition to their ranks.