‘He will be desperate’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton issues prediction for Huddersfield Town v Stoke City

Huddersfield Town welcome Stoke City this weekend in a return to Championship action.

The Terriers have lost all three of their opening games, two in the Championship and one in the Carabao Cup.

Meanwhile, Stoke City have won one of their opening three, that being a 2-0 win over Blackpool last weekend.

Ahead of the meeting between the two sides, Sky Sports’ David Prutton has given his prediction of how he sees events panning out in the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

In what he sees as a tight affair, Prutton is predicting the visitors to come out on top and win this one 1-2. Here’s what he had to say:

“Huddersfield fans will have been somewhat concerned at starting a new season just three weeks after the departure of Carlos Corberan and, so far, their worst fears have come true, with the play-off hangover seemingly still in full effect. Danny Schofield’s men have lost all three of their games in all competitions and he will be desperate to get his side out of this rut.

“Stoke, meanwhile, lost their opening game against Millwall, but looked a lot better against Blackpool last weekend. Michael O’Neill is under pressure to deliver a promotion challenge this term and, though he won’t be underestimating the Terriers whatsoever, he may see this as a chance to take advantage of their struggles.”

Thoughts?

Both teams are lacking form and it could be the perfect game for either side to kickstart their campaign.

Huddersfield Town have had somewhat of a shaky summer with the departure of head coach Carlos Corberan, partnered with the loss of key players such as Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo.

Michael O’Neill’s Potters have struggled since they dropped into the second-tier in 2017 and they’ve never really looked like earning promotion back into the Premier League. Their fortunes and form will need to change soon if they want this to be the year that changes.

Either side could come away with the three points here and there’s a feeling that whoever loses this one may struggle for any sort of form during the 2022/23 season. Prutton’s prediction is giving both teams a chance, but he can see the away team travelling home with all three points.

Huddersfield Town vs Stoke City kicks off at 15:00pm on Saturday afternoon.