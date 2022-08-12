‘He pulled up’ – Steve Bruce reveals new blow for out of favour West Brom man

West Brom manager Steve Bruce has told the Express and Star that striker Kenneth Zohore has picked up a new injury.

West Brom have told Zohore that he is free to join a new club this summer having been deemed surplus to requirements. He currently sits behind the likes of Karlan Grant and Daryl Dike in the pecking order, although the latter is currently out nursing an injury of his own.

Zohore played in only two Championship games last season, finding the majority of his game time with the club’s U23s.

The Dane was out with injury already, but was making his way back to full fitness. However, the Baggies boss has provided an update, stating the striker has fresh concerns.

“Unfortunately he pulled up a week ago, he’s picked up an injury too,” he told the Express and Star.

“He’s joining in tomorrow but he’s got to have a sustained period where he trains because unfortunately he’s not done enough just yet to get in that position physically.”

Could the injury impact the Baggies’ transfer plans?

It remains to be seen if the new blow impacts West Brom’s ability to sell the 28-year-old this summer and so puts a halt on their transfer plans.

Zohore has one year left on his contract at the Hawthorns and given he is not in Bruce’s plans, in the first-team fold and is allowed to leave, West Brom could even cut their losses this summer.

He has pedigree given his strong showings in his native Denmark and at a previous stint in the Championship with Cardiff City, and so may not be short of suitors. However, the injury will likely prove to be a stumbling block for any interest clubs.

As well as their transfer proceedings stuttering after the injury, it also gives Bruce one less option when it comes to his ability to rotate his squad. The injuries to Zohore and Dike mean they may look to the transfer market to solve this problem.