Fox to start? Wilmot absent? Stoke City’s predicted XI to face Huddersfield Town

Stoke City journey to Yorkshire to face Huddersfield Town in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

It has been a relatively positive start to their league campaign for the Potters, convincingly dispatching Blackpool last week despite losing to Millwall on the opening day of the season.

After a disappointing season last time out, Michael O’Neill has brought in a number of proven Championship talents such as Dwight Gayle and Josh Laurent to improve upon last term’s shortcomings.

It could be an unpredictable fixture against a Huddersfield Town side looking to find some form after losing their opening two league matches. The loss of manager Carlos Corberan and integral players such as Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo could possibly hinder the Terriers in the long run.

How will Stoke City line up?

In recent fixtures O’Neill has opted for a 3-5-2 formation and could continue to do so, utilising wing-backs with three experienced defenders at the back.

After breaking into the squad the last couple of years, Joe Bursik looks like the go-to shot-stopper with Jack Bonham acting as a solid back-up with a wealth of experience to his name.

Veteran defender Aden Flint could start in the centre of defence again alongside emerging starlet Connor Taylor. It remains to be seen if Ben Wilmot is fit after a heel problem, with Morgan Fox possibly replacing him until he has healed.

Wing-back Josh Tymon may also be unavailable after missing the Potters’ cup match on Tuesday due to an ankle injury. If so, Jordan Thompson may start in the wing-back role, playing alongside a midfield of Will Smallbone, Josh Laurent and Lewis Baker.

Stoke City may opt for a strike partnership of Gayle and Jacob Brown with Tyrese Campbell being a solid option to utilise from the bench.

Here’s our predicted Stoke City XI for Saturday afternoon’s fixture against Huddersfield Town: