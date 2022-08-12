‘Few will provide a tougher test’ – Sheffield Wednesday v Charlton Athletic prediction: The72

Sheffield Wednesday host Charlton Athletic at Hillsborough this weekend as we enter the third week of the 2022/23 League One campaign.

Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton Athletic come into this clash tied on four points and +1 goal difference and a win could be enough to move one of the two into the automatic promotion spots.

Both were victorious in the Carabao Cup too, with the Owls overcoming Sunderland while the Addicks defeated QPR on penalties.

The tie sees two of the division’s most prestigious clubs face off and with both looking to protect their undefeated starts to the new season, both will be determined to secure all three points.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have issued their predictions for the tie…

James Ray

“Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton Athletic should both be pleased with how they’ve started their respective seasons. Both Moore and Garner’s sides bounced back from dramatic opening day draws to overcome promotion contenders in their second fixtures, setting up an intriguing clash at Hillsborough.

“Garner has had the summer to get his side well-versed in his playing style and philosophy. However, few will provide a tougher test than Sheffield Wednesday this season.

“With the home fans behind them, I’ll back Wednesday to maintain their strong start to the season and pick up all three points.”

Score prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Charlton Athletic

Luke Phelps

“Sheffield Wednesday look to have made some decent signings once again in the summer transfer window, whilst Charlton Athletic look to have a new lease of life and confidence under Ben Garner.

“The Addicks will go into this one full of confidence after beating a strong QPR side in the Carabao Cup in midweek, but playing against Sheffield Wednesday in a packed out Hillsborough is a different task entirely.

“I’m expecting an exciting and high-quality game of football on Saturday, but a home win nevertheless.”

Score prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 Charlton Athletic