‘Both sides need to find their feet’ – Middlesbrough v Sheffield United prediction: The72

Middlesbrough host Sheffield United at the Riverside Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Boro haven’t had the start they would’ve wanted, beginning proceedings with a draw against West Brom before falling 3-0 behind last weekend against QPR in the first half. Chris Wilder’s side are expected to finish inside the top-six this season, but things aren’t getting easier just yet.

The Blades have won one of their opening two and much like Boro they will hold high aspirations of pushing for promotion this season. Paul Heckingbottom’s side got to the play-off semi-final last year after an inconsistent start to the season, and they must avoid another slow start to the campaign this time around.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions for the tie…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Both sides need to find their feet soon to avoid playing catch-up with those in promotion contention. These two sides have arguably two of the strongest squads in the division and that should prove for a great clash on Sunday afternoon.

“Boro have the home advantage and despite the defeat, they finished the game at Loftus Road last week on the front foot and there’s no doubt Wilder will demand an improvement this time around. But, I think the points will be shared here.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 1-1 Sheffield United

Luke Phelps

“Middlesbrough look to have had their confidence shocked a bit after their inconsistent start to the season. Sheffield United meanwhile are looking typically well-drilled under Heckingbottom and so Sunday’s game should be an interesting one.

“Back at the Riverside, I can see Middlesbrough having the advantage, but whether they can get past a Blades side that is perhaps better defensively than offensively remains to be seen. This one could be a low-scoring one, potentially a draw.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 0-0 Sheffield United