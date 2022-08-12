‘A great way to start the weekend’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts Watford v Burnley

Both sides have a win and a draw under their belts so far this season. Watford opened their accounts with a 1-0 victory over Sheffield United and followed that up with a 1-1 draw away at West Brom, leaving them in 4th position after two games played.

Burnley boast an identical record to their opponents this weekend, matching their 1-0 victory and subsequent 1-1 draw. Their opening day win away at Huddersfield Town was impressive and the points were shared the following weekend at home to Luton Town.

The pair will be aiming to secure a victory when they face off against a fellow potential promotion chaser on Friday evening, and Sky Sports’ David Prutton has had his say on how he thinks the game will play out.

Writing in his weekly predictions column, he predicts the game will end in an entertaining 2-2 draw.

“This should be a great way to start the weekend, as two of the teams relegated from the Premier League go head-to-head. Strangely enough, the pair both have four points from their opening two games, having both won the first 1-0 and drawn the second 1-1,” he said.

“Watford were fortunate to come away with a draw against West Brom on Monday night, and in his post-match presser, Rob Edwards admitted they had been second-best, while Burnley had to fight back to hold Luton a few days earlier. Both teams are still finding their feet in the Championship, so I’m going for a draw here.”

Thoughts…

To have an identical record after two games is a strange coincidence and so a draw looks to be a fitting prediction from Prutton. Both sides have shown attacking intent in their seasons so far and goals are to be expected in tonight’s clash.

If Prutton’s prediction is correct, a 2-2 draw will be an exciting one for the neutral and could be one of the standout fixtures of the season. These two sides are expected to be challenging at the top of the table and both Watford and Burnley will want to take points off each other here.

But cancelling each other out and the points being shared looks to be the most likely option, but with both sides boasting some of the better players in the division they have matchwinners that can decide a game and so don’t be surprised to see a victory for either the Hornets or the Clarets either.