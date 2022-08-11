‘We hopefully have a couple…’ – Darrell Clarke makes exciting Port Vale transfer claim

Port Vale manager Darrell Clarke has revealed his side could make two new additions as early as today.

Port Vale earned promotion last season to League One where they have started proceedings with one win and one defeat in the opening two league outings. The Valiants suffered defeat last night against Rotherham United in the Carabao Cup and that means they now have one less competition to worry about as they fight to remain in the third-tier.

Port Vale have had quite a busy transfer window so far, bringing in a number of players to fill gaps and improve their squad across the pitch.

And speaking to StokeOnTrentLive last night, Clarke has revealed his side could make two new signings, including one striker as early as today.

He said:

“We hopefully have a couple of bodies coming tomorrow, that is going to give us a bit more experience of the division and know how. That will be a big boost to what I think is a really good group.

“So, we will keep our confidence, we will keep the mental side of things and we will keep focused as a group, as staff and as a set of players to make sure we keep progressing.

“Centre forward is obviously a key area for us and hopefully that will go through tomorrow.”

Doing things right

Port Vale haven’t splashed the cash this summer, but their signings haven’t been bad. Their recruitment team have worked hard and done a good job to bring in reinforcements this summer, and it seems like more are on the horizon.

Clarke’s squad will still likely struggle in their first season in League One, but with the arrival of another striker, it could give them the firepower they need to retain their spot in League One. If Clarke can get these deals over the line today, the new additions could feature this weekend when they host Bolton Wanderers.

Ian Evatt’s side will provide Port Vale their toughest obstacle yet, but if they can get a result, the momentum and confidence could boost them on a positive run, building a gap between Clarke’s side and the drop zone.