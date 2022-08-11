Watford team news and predicted XI to face Burnley: Transfer latest could see key man left out, but new arrival could feature

Watford welcome Burnley in the Championship tomorrow night.

Watford return to Vicarage Road tomorrow night, where they welcome last season’s Premier League opponents Burnley.

Both sides have claimed four points from their opening two Championship fixtures, with both sat inside the top-six and in with a chance of claiming the top spot in the league this weekend.

Watford team news

Watford have no major injury concerns as it stand, with Imran Louza (knee) their only absentee.

Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest are reported to have made an opening bid for Emmanuel Dennis today, so that could see Rob Edwards leave the Nigerian out of tomorrow night’s squad as that transfer moves along.

Hamza Choudhury meanwhile has joined on loan from Leicester City and could feature on the bench tomorrow night.

We could see some changes to the side that drew with West Brom on Monday night, with Mario Gaspar having made his debut against the Baggies, and with William Troost-Ekong making his first appearance of the season.

Predicted XI

Bachmann (GK)

Sema

Cathcart

Sierralta

Kabasele

Gaspar

Kayembe

Cleverley

Manaj

Sarr

Pedro

With Dennis potentially missing out on tomorrow’s game, Rey Manaj could come in for his first start since joining in the summer.

Elsewhere, in a bid to keep his squad fresh, Edwards could make some rotational changes, with one such change being Gaspar coming in for Hassane Kamara.

Gaspar looks like a keen signing and could offer some added energy on the right-hand side, with tomorrow’s game v Burnley being Watford’s second in four days.

The game tomorrow night kicks off at 8pm and will be shown live on Sky Sport Football and Sky Sports Main Event.