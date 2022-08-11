Watford remain keen on Aston Villa outcast, report claims

Watford are still monitoring Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis, according to reports.

Davis, 24, spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest. The Englishman scored five times and assisted twice in 18 Championship appearances throughout the 2021/22 season, helping his side to promotion through the play-offs.

Earlier this summer it was revealed Forest had interest in bringing Davis back to the club on a permanent deal, but the Mirror shut that speculation down reporting Davis was not for sale.

Now though, a move back to the Championship seems likely with the Hornets retaining interest in the former England youth international. Watford’s interest first became known in June of this year and it doesn’t seem to have died down.

The report goes on to say if a deal is struck, it will likely be an initial loan deal.

The best thing for his career?

Davis wasn’t involved last weekend in Villa’s first league game against Bournemouth and at 24-year-old the best way for him to reach his potential is consistent football.

If Davis isn’t in Steven Gerrard’s plans then a move away makes sense and Watford could be the perfect destination. Rob Edwards’ side play an exciting brand of football and they’ve started the season well with a win and a draw in the opening two league games.

The Hornets have a plethora of attacking talent in their ranks but star striker Emmanuel Dennis is being linked with a move away, so a replacement could be in order.

The transfer window slams shut in less than three weeks so clarity will be needed soon on Davis’ future.

Watford continue their league campaign with a tough outing against Burnley tomorrow evening at Vicarage Road.