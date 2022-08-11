Trusted reporter comments on Middlesbrough’s emerging links to West Brom man

Middlesbrough have recently been linked with a surprise move for West Brom midfielder Alex Mowatt.

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder is in the market for a creative midfielder after seeing Marcus Tavernier leave for Bournemouth this summer.

Earlier this week, a report from Daily Mail revealed that Middlesbrough were keen on Mowatt, 27, who’s fallen out of favour at West Brom after they brought in three new central midfielders this summer.

Their report claimed that Middlesbrough have already enquired about taking Mowatt in on loan for this season and that talks were expected to advance this week.

And now, Scott Wilson of The Northern Echo has commented on the matter.

He first confirmed that Mowatt ‘is a target’ for Middlesbrough, but revealed that it’s ‘unclear whether Steve Bruce will sanction Mowatt’s departure’ at this stage.

Wilson is a trusted source for Middlesbrough news and so we can believe that Boro’s interest in Mowatt is firm, but as it first appeared, whether or not the Baggies will let Mowatt leave is another question.

Better options out there?

There’s no doubting that Mowatt is a player who can provide at Championship level. He did so for Barnsley in the past, but he struggled for West Brom last season and now he can’t even get in their starting XI.

Boro perhaps need to aim a little higher than Mowatt. Options are probably limited in the transfer market at this stage in the summer but later on in the month, there’s bound to be a number of youngsters leaving Premier League clubs on loan.

It will give Middlesbrough and plenty of other teams in the Football League the oppurtunity to snap up some talented players for the season, but Wilder of course won’t want to leave it too late.

Mowatt is a decent option, but Middlesbrough need someone with more.