Tomasson discusses the possibility of more Blackburn Rovers signings after Carabao Cup victory

Blackburn Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson has hinted that his side will make some more signings before the September 1st deadline.

Blackburn Rovers have had a nice start to proceedings in the Championship this year. Tomasson’s side are the only team to have opened their season with two wins from two, comfortably beating both QPR and Swansea City.

Following Tony Mowbray’s departure, the club was always going to have to adapt to life under a new boss, but it doesn’t seem to have affected the Rovers squad. Last night’s 4-0 win over Hartlepool United in the Carabao Cup means Blackburn Rovers have now won all three games to start the season and they are yet to concede a goal, whilst scoring eight at the other end.

Despite the promising start, Tomasson is eager to strengthen more and maintain the form his side are on, he told LancsLive:

“I think when eight players have left us from last season and we have only brought three in, you need to look at the whole squad. You need more players in because we’re playing a lot of games in the Championship.

“It’s an extremely tough league, and the cup games as well. We need quality.”

Individual improvements…

Last season, Blackburn Rovers finished in 8th place, six points outside the top-six spots.

This summer so far they have only added three fresh faces to their squad and they look like a completely re-energised side who are determined to right the wrongs of last season. It would be incredibly easy for the board to look at the start and not bother improving anywhere else, so it’s certainly a good sign that they aren’t settling for what they’ve got.

The Rovers have the potential to be promoted this season, but the main change to their game needs to be their ability to stay consistent and put together a good run of form when it matters.

It appears Tomasson is already starting to change that mentality and ethos surrounding the club, but when their first setback comes along, it’ll be intriguing to see how they handle it.

Blackburn Rovers look to continue this form against West Brom this Sunday in what promises to be a tough fixture.