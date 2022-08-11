‘They’ll be punished’ – Watford v Burnley prediction: The72

Watford welcome Burnley to Vicarage Road on Friday evening in what promises to be an exciting Championship affair.

This fixture is one that was a Premier League outing just last season, and both teams will share the ambitions of returning to the top-flight this season.

Rob Edwards’ Watford are unbeaten in their opening two games, beating Sheffield United before drawing to West Brom last Monday. The Hornets have a powerful attack which is proving to cause many teams a problem and it’s now up to Vincent Kompany to try and keep them at bay.

Kompany is also undefeated in the Championship so far, dismissing of Huddersfield Town before clawing back a point against Luton Town last weekend. This will be the Clarets toughest test yet, but there is no doubt they have the quality in their squad to put up a fight.

Ahead of the fixture, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“This will be a great game between two evenly matched sides. Already this season we have seen the individual brilliance in Watford’s ranks and the outstanding team goals in Burnley’s capabilities. The home backing for Watford should give their players a boost after losing the lead earlier this week and both teams will need to improve if they want to win on Friday evening.

“Burnley struggled to get going against Luton Town last weekend and if that happens again there’s every chance they’ll be punished.”

Score prediction: Watford 2-1 Burnley

Luke Phelps

“This is a really exciting game between two teams who I think will be right up there at the end of the season.

“Burnley under Kompany are setting up like a team who are hard to beat, whereas Watford under Edwards are a side looking to attack games, so it makes for an interesting spectacle on Friday.

“The Clarets certainly have firepower but it seems like the team needs a bit of gelling time, so I’m backing Watford to be the favourites in this game, but whether they can score enough to win the game remains to be seen.”

Score prediction: Watford 1-1 Burnley

James Ray

“Both Watford and Burnley should have lofty ambitions for this season, with Friday night’s match looking like an early clash between two serious promotion contenders.

“Rob Edwards possesses a front three capable of playing in the Premier League but Burnley’s attack looks strong too, although Manuel Benson is still settling in and Scott Twine hasn’t been 100% fit.

“Edwards and Kompany are looking to breathe positivity back into their respective clubs and this clash could be a real showcase of just how far the Championship has come in recent years. It should be a close one, so I’ll go for an entertaining draw.”

Score prediction: Watford 2-2 Burnley