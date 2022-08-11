Southampton man undergoing medical with Burnley

Southampton youngster Nathan Tella is undergoing a medical with Burnley ahead of a proposed loan move, a report from Burnley Express has revealed.

Tella, 23, is a product of the Southampton youth academy and made his Premier League debut for the club during the 2019/20 season.

He’s since racked up 33 Premier League appearances for the Saints, including 14 in the last top flight campaign.

Now though, Burnley Express are reporting that Tella is undergoing a medical with Burnley ahead of a temporary move to Turf Moor, with Southampton happy to let the Englishman leave on loan.

Tella looks set to become Burnley’s 11th signing of the summer so far, with manager Vincent Kompany having been busy since his arrival back in June.

The Southampton man will give Kompany some much-needed cover in the wide areas after losing both Dwight McNeil and Maxwel Cornet this summer.

More to come?

Kompany has already insisted that he’s keen to keep on bolstering his playing squad ahead of what is a long-haul Championship season.

But he wants to add quality to his ranks rather than quantity, and that’s what Tella will bring to the Clarets.

He’s a tricky winger with bags of pace and potential, and perhaps a loan move at this stage of his career is the best option for him.

Game-time looks to be limited at Southampton going into this new season. For Tella then, a temporary move to Burnley is a chance to impress, but how much game-time he’ll actually get in such a packed-out squad remains to be seen.

Competition is rife at Turf Moor, but that competition could yet be the driving force behind Kompany’s Burnley this season.

Up next for the Clarets is a trip to Watford in the Championship tomorrow night.