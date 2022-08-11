‘Should have the quality to pick up an important win’ – Blackpool v Swansea City prediction: The72

Blackpool host Swansea City at Bloomfield Road this weekend as Championship action returns on Saturday afternoon.

Swansea City haven’t got off to the strong start many tipped them for this season, picking up one point from their first two games. They were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Oxford United on Tuesday too, surrendering a 2-0 lead before losing on penalties.

They sit 22nd in the Championship and Russell Martin has expressed his anger amid their sluggish start.

Blackpool suffered a cup shock too, losing to League Two side Barrow on penalties. They occupy 13th in the Championship after winning on the opening day against Reading before losing to Stoke City last weekend.

Now, ahead of this Saturday’s clash, a selection of our writers have issued their predictions for the clash at Bloomfield Road…

James Ray

“Swansea are a really difficult team to predict. Their play style can suffocate teams but they haven’t shown the resilience to turn that into wins so far this season.

“Blackpool are the kind of side that could pounce on that, especially with the backing of the Bloomfield Road faithful. The Swans should have the quality to pick up an important win though, and with Martin demanding an improvement, I think they’ll pick up their first win here.”

Score prediction: Blackpool 1-3 Swansea City

Luke Phelps

“I think both Blackpool and Swansea City will be in the bottom half this season. Of the two though, I think there’s a bit more optimism surrounding Blackpool at the moment, with Michael Appleton’s summer transfer plans slowly coming together.

“Swansea City still have a ringer in Joel Piroe – he’s yet to get off the mark this season, but should be fresh for Saturday after being left out of the midweek Carabao Cup clash v Oxford United.

“Still, I think Blackpool in front of their home crown could claim all three points this weekend, with Swansea City already looking low on confidence this season.”

Score prediction: Blackpool 2-1 Swansea City