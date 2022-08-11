‘Should have enough to claim the win’ – Millwall v Coventry City prediction: The72

Millwall host Coventry City at The Den this Saturday as Championship action returns following midweek exploits in the Carabao Cup.

Coventry City’s inconvenienced start to the season continued on Wednesday night as they hosted Championship rivals Bristol City at Burton Albion’s Pirelli Stadium due to ongoing issues with the playing surface at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

They extended their wait for a first win of the campaign too, with the Robins cruising past the Sky Blues 4-1.

Millwall weren’t in action in midweek given that they played out their cup defeat to Cambridge United at the start of the month instead. However, they too will be keen to bounce back from defeat after losing out to Sheffield United in the Championship last time out.

Now, ahead of the tie, a handful of The72’s writers have made their predictions for the tie…

James Ray

“Coventry City are a stable outfit under Robins’ management and the club will be hoping to secure another comfortable mid-table finish this season. However, the ongoing issues with their home pitch don’t exactly provide stable footing for the start of the season.

“An away trip to The Den is never an easy one to make either, and given that Millwall haven’t played a midweek fixture, they stand in good stead to get back to winning ways.

“Coventry will make it difficult, but I’m backing Millwall to take all three points here.”

Score prediction: Millwall 2-1 Coventry City

Luke Phelps

“Millwall can beat any team in the division when playing at The Den. But things seem a little rocky for Rowett right now, with that early summer optimism now being questioned after a couple of defeats.

“It’s of course early days though, and they return to action against a Coventry City side who also look as though they could be in for a bit of a difficult season, so I reckon Millwall will get back to winning ways this weekend.

“It certainly won’t be easy, but the Lions should have enough to claim the win.”

Score prediction: Millwall 2-1 Coventry City