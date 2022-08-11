Sheffield Wednesday left disappointed as Premier League club swoop for highly-rated starlets

Brentford have announced the signings of youngsters Tony Yogane and Isaac Holland, who both arrive from League One side Sheffield Wednesday.

Sheffield Wednesday’s academy has produced some top young talents in years gone by. However, in recent seasons, the Owls have seen some of their most promising young talents head for pastures new.

The likes of Liam Shaw and Osaze Urhoghide have headed elsewhere instead of penning new deals at Hillsborough.

Now, Sheffield Wednesday look to have lost two more promising youngsters, with Premier League side Brentford swooping in.

As announced on their official club website, the Bees have secured deals for Yogane and Holland, adding the Sheffield Wednesday pair to their B team ranks ahead of the rest of the season. Both 16, Yogane and Holland have signed scholarship terms including a pre-agreement for a three-year professional contract when they turn 17.

Yorkshire Live states the Owls are disappointed to see the duo move on for undisclosed fees after turning down scholarship terms in S6.

Working to keep young stars…

Although Wednesday will be upset seeing Yogane and Holland move on, the club have shown their determination to maintain talented youngsters this summer.

Academy striker Bailey Cadamarteri has committed to a new deal despite interest from elsewhere, while it was only recently revealed that the Owls are in talks over a new contract with young goalkeeper Pierce Charles.

It will be hoped that former Manchester City youngster Charles’ future can be secured as the Owls look to nurture and develop the top talents in their youth academy and avoid losing him to a top side as they have with Yogane and Holland.