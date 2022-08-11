Sheffield Wednesday dealt hefty blow with summer signing out for ‘some considerable time’

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has confirmed Akin Famewo will be sidelined for ‘some considerable time’ after coming off injured vs MK Dons.

Sheffield Wednesday added Famewo to their ranks earlier this summer, snapping him up from Norwich City on a permanent basis.

The centre-back had spent the last two seasons on loan with Charlton Athletic and although his second stint at The Valley wasn’t quite as eye-catching as the first, the 23-year-old remains an impressive pick-up for the Owls given his promising future ahead of him.

However, concerns were raised when he was forced off in the early stages of his debut against MK Dons and now, Moore has confirmed fears.

As quoted on the club’s official website, the Sheffield Wednesday boss has confirmed Famewo is facing a ‘considerable’ period out on the sidelines through injury. He has suffered an ‘impact muscle injury’ and although the exact timescale of his recovery isn’t mentioned it seems the Owls will be without their new addition for some time.

“Akin is going to be out for some considerable time, which we’re all gutted for him about,” he said.

“We wanted the fans to see him and what he’s about, but we do think he’s going to be out for some time.

“The exact length of time has not been distinguished yet, but it’s going to be some time. I don’t want to put an exact time on it because every player is different. I was really impressed with him at MK Dons, I really feel for him, it’s an impact muscle injury and we all want to see him back as soon as possible.”

Time to make a move?

Even before the latest update on Famewo’s injury, many would have argued that Sheffield Wednesday were in need of another addition at the heart of defence. But now, it’s clear to see that the Owls need another centre-back.

Moore had to endure a shortage of centre-back options last season and he will need to avoid that this time around if they are to make a serious challenge for automatic promotion back to the Championship.

It doesn’t necessarily have to be an addition for the long-term, but at least one more body is needed at centre-back after Famewo’s injury.