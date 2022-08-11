QPR team news ahead of Sunderland clash: Beale without four first-team players but summer signing could make Championship debut

QPR are set to travel to Sunderland this weekend in their next Championship outing.

Michael Beale’s side have been inconsistent so far his season. They were defeated by Blackburn Rovers on the opening day before finding themselves 3-0 up against Middlesbrough inside 40 minutes at the weekend. However, they failed to build on their weekend win and lost to Charlton Athletic on penalties earlier this week in the Carabao Cup.

Sunderland are unbeaten in the Championship so far, earning a point against Coventry City and then managing to edge past Bristol City last weekend in a powerful attacking display.

The Stadium of Light is never an easy place to come and once again Sunderland will be backed by over 30,000 Wearsiders in attendance, and QPR’s task will be made harder considering their current injury list.

QPR team news

Starting on a positive for R’s supporters, Tyler Roberts made his debut against the Addicks in midweek following his injury which has kept him out of the Championship campaign so far – he could well make the starting XI on Saturday.

Unfortunately, that’s where the good news ends. Taylor Richards will be sidelined for up to eight weeks with a hamstring injury whilst former Sunderland loanee Jake Clarke-Salter may miss the game with a tight hamstring, but a return date hasn’t been set.

Elsewhere, star-man Chris Willock, summer signing Kenneth Paal and Luke Amos will all miss this weekend’s clash against the Mackems. Beale has revealed he is ‘still waiting on a diagnosis of the three players’ so a recovery time has not yet been revealed.

Alex Neil will fancy his chances with QPR forced into some major changes, but the Londoners still have a solid Championship squad who could provide Sunderland with many hurdles this Saturday.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.