QPR priced out of swoop for 24-year-old forward, move to new club imminent

QPR have reportedly been priced out of a move for Randers winger Tosin Kehinde, who is now closing in on a move to Turkish outfit Sivasspor.

QPR have made four new additions this summer as part of Michael Beale’s first window in charge in West London.

Plenty of players have been linked with the R’s, but one player who was mentioned as a target for previous management was Nigerian winger Kehinde. It was said back in April that QPR were among the former Manchester United youngster’s admirers.

Now though, a fresh update has emerged on the Championship club’s rumoured interest in the winger.

As per All Nigeria Soccer, QPR held a genuine interest in bringing Kehinde back to England, scouting him over the last year. And, while they never made an official bid, enquiries were made by the club. However, after being quoted a fee of €1.2m, the R’s were subsequently ‘priced out’ of a swoop.

It seems as though their interest will come to an end once and for all imminently too, with ‘very advanced’ discussions taking place over a loan move to Sivasspor, who will have an option to buy him for €1.5m.

Beale’s hunt for new signings…

Although some might have expected QPR to be more active in the transfer market this summer, patience could be a virtue for Beale and co.

It’s no secret that he has vast connections to top clubs thanks to his previous work at the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Aston Villa and at such an early stage of his tenure, it’s crucial he gets recruitment right.

Three important weeks remain in the transfer window and it will be hoped some more fresh faces can come through the door at Loftus Road.