QPR eyeing Manchester United ace as potential alternative to Chelsea starlet

Manchester United right-back Ethan Laird has emerged on QPR’s transfer radar, a report from West London Sport has revealed.

QPR have been on the hunt for a new right-back for much of the summer, most recently leading them to Chelsea academy graduate Dujon Sterling.

The links with Sterling have come after the R’s saw bids rejected for Millwall man Danny McNamara but now, with a deal yet to be agreed for the Chelsea man, the West Londoners have another option lined up.

As per West London Sport, QPR are lining up a loan deal for Manchester United prodigy Laird.

The 21-year-old has also been linked with Watford this month, but new reports state that the Red Devils defender is also under consideration at Loftus Road as a potential alternative to Sterling. The club are hoping to strike a deal for a new player in the next few days as the end of the window moves closer and closer.

Irons in the fire…

Although QPR likely would have wanted to have another right-back in the building by now, it’s promising to see that Beale and co have solid options lined up in the event they don’t get their man.

McNamara was seemingly the first target and when it became clear a deal couldn’t be struck, Sterling emerged as an alternative. With a deal yet to be struck for Sterling, Laird has now been mentioned as an alternative.

It should mean there isn’t any panicking in the closing stages of the window when it comes to recruiting new players, though it will be hoped that a deal can be struck for someone sooner rather than later.

Osman Kakay is the only natural right-back on the books at Loftus Road at the moment, so reinforcements are needed.