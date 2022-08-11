QPR expected to announce capture of Chelsea man, Beale says a deal is ‘closer to happening’

Chelsea’s Dujon Sterling is ‘expected’ to join QPR on loan, a report from West London Sport has revealed.

Sterling, 22, has been closely linked with a loan move to QPR throughout this month.

The Chelsea man is still waiting to make his Premier League debut for QPR’s west London neighbours, but he’s previously spent time out on loan with Coventry City, Wigan Athletic and last season Blackpool.

Now though, the Englishman is set to arrive on loan at QPR where he’ll add some much-needed cover at right-back.

R’s manager Michael Beale has been keen to add a right-sided defender this month, and when asked about his search for a right-back, he told West London Sport:

“It is closer to happening. It’s probably going to be a loan that we’re bringing in.

“We’ve highlighted the player that we want. I think he’s quite an exciting player and I think when he does arrive he will add competition for Ozzy.”

Beale doesn’t directly reveal that the player in question is Sterling, but West London Sport’s report does state that Sterling ‘is expected to join on loan’, with Beale also keen to include a option to make the move permanent.

Sterling – a keen signing…

Sterling, having been with Chelsea for a number of years and having worked his way through the youth system at the club, will have learned his trade in a certain way.

He’ll arrive at QPR as a player who can play in a certain set-up and that set-up should be similar to the one that Beale deploys at QPR – focused on fast-paced, attacking football, hard-running and so on.

Sterling’s arrival will also give Beale some much-needed depth on the right-side of defence and it could also bring out the best is Osman Kakay, who doesn’t have any competition for the starting spot as it stands.

Up next for QPR is a trip to Sunderland this weekend.