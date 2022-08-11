Phil Hay clarifies Leeds United’s emerging links to Watford striker Joao Pedro

Leeds United have been mentioned in transfer headlines alongside Watford a lot this week.

It was thought that the Whites were weighing up a move for Ismaila Sarr, but LeedsLive then played down that rumour before links to his Hornets teammate Pedro emerged.

Reports coming out of Europe suggested that Leeds United wanted an initial loan move for Pedro, who scored three goals in 28 Premier League appearances last season.

But taking to Twitter earlier this morning, Hay revealed that Leeds United’s links to Pedro and indeed Sarr are wide of the mark.

No real movement on further incomings at Leeds United at this stage but in terms of the names linked in the past 24 hours – Mata, Sarr, Pedro all wide of the mark. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) August 11, 2022

Pedro has started this season in decent form for Rob Edwards’ Watford, scoring the only goal in the opening win over Sheffield United.

Pedro going nowhere…

With Watford pair Sarr and Emmanuel Dennis both being heavily linked with moves away this summer, Watford will surely be keen to at least keep hold of Pedro.

The 20-year-old is showing a lot of promise in Edwards’ new-look Watford set up. He’s heading what is perhaps the most dangerous front-three in the division and whilst one of Sarr or Dennis may be expected to move on this summer, losing two of this current front-three would be a real setback for Watford.

And Leeds United’s interest in Pedro always seemed far-fetched anyway – whilst Pedro is a player with potential, he’s still got a long way to go before he’s capable of providing regularly in the Premier League.

Watford return to action against Burnley tomorrow night, with the game being shown live on Sky Sports.