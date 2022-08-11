Nottingham Forest make opening bid for Championship star

Nottingham Forest have ‘made an opening bid’ for Watford’s Emmanuel Dennis, reports The Athletic.

Dennis, 24, has been closely linked with a move away from Watford this summer, following the Hornets’ relegation from the Premier League last season.

A number of clubs have been mentioned alongside the Nigerian, including West Ham and Newcastle United, but it’s Nottingham Forest who’ve been the most closely linked.

After reports that a potential loan move was in the making, The Athletic has now revealed that Steve Cooper’s side have made an opening bid for Dennis.

Adam Leventhal writes that ‘the exact structure of the proposed transfer is unclear’, but that the total fee is somewhere in the region of £20million.

Dennis scored 10 goals and assisted six more in his 33 Premier League appearances last season, having featured in both of Watford’s opening Championship games so far this season.

Dennis’ exit means knock-on effects…

Watford have a potent front-three of Dennis, Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr, and all three have been linked with moves away this summer.

But expect manager Rob Edwards to be keen on keeping all three intact, if not then at least two of them.

With Dennis now looking like he could be on his way to Nottingham Forest, it could mean that Watford now place much more emphasis on keeping Sarr in particular, at the club.

Losing both of his star wingers would be a real blow to Edwards, who’s made a strong start to the new season.

Dennis’ exit could also give Edwards some spending money, and if the deal goes through soon then Watford could have plenty of time to go off and spend that money on a suitable replacement.

Watford take on Burnley in the Championship tomorrow night.