Norwich City team news ahead of Hull City clash: Defender ruled out, youngster could make return + more

Norwich City travel to Yorkshire to face Hull City in the Championship this weekend.

The Canaries will undoubtedly be looking to get back to winning ways in the league, after losing to Cardiff City on the opening game of the season and drawing with Wigan Athletic last weekend.

Dean Smith’s side have had a relatively busy transfer window in recent weeks, signing players such as Gabriel Sara and Marcelino Nunez to bolster a squad that has kept the majority of their stand-out stars.

This weekend could prove to be a difficult challenge for Norwich City against a Hull City side that have been rejuvenated since the appointment of Shota Arveladze.

Here we look at all the latest Norwich City team news ahead of the weekend…

Norwich City team news

Dimitris Giannoulis will be unavailable for a minimum of two months after suffering ligament damage against Wigan Athletic last weekend.

Smith told NorfolkLive earlier this week:

“Dimi will be out for a minimum of eight weeks. It’s a ligament injury, so he’s going to see a specialist and we’ll know more from there.”

Sam Byram has not featured in the previous two league fixtures for the Canaries due to a thigh injury but has started rehabilitation and possibly looks set to be available for the Millwall fixture next week.

Loan star Isaac Hayden is yet to feature after undergoing a minor operation for a knee injury but look set to be available for selection in three to four weeks.

Adam Idah missed the final three months of Norwich City’s Premier League campaign but featured in some of the Canaries’ fixtures in pre-season. The Irish international could possibly be available for selection for Saturday but may not be used until the risk of injury has been fully prevented.

Lastly, Jonathan Rowe looks set to be out for a long time after picking up a shin injury before the match against Wigan Athletic.

This weekend’s fixture could be a tough one against a Hull City side that have look sharp going forward in their previous two league matches.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.