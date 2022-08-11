Millwall team news and predicted XI to face Coventry City: Summer signing available, but trio remain doubtful

Millwall welcome Coventry City to The Den on Saturday afternoon, with Gary Rowett’s side looking to halt a run of two games without a win.

Millwall started the campaign with a strong 2-0 win at home to Stoke City. Since, they’ve lost away at Cambridge United in the Carabao Cup and away at Sheffield United in the Championship.

But the Lions are back in The Den this weekend, and against a Coventry City side who’ve endured a tough start to the new season.

The Sky Blues drew with Sunderland in their opening league game but were thumped 4-1 by Bristol City in the Carabao Cup last night, with star man Callum O’Hare having since been ruled out for up to two months.

Millwall team news

In a positive bit of team news for Millwall, George Honeyman is available for selection again after serving his one-match suspension.

Elsewhere, Rowett looks set to remain with Zian Flemming (MCL) and Tom Bradshaw (groin) for a little while longer.

Ryan Leonard missed the game v Sheffield United with a bout of tonsillitis, but it remains to be seen whether or not he’s recovered enough to make the squad v Coventry City.

Predicted XI

Bialkowski (GK)

Malone

Wallace

Cooper

Cresswell

McNamara

Shackleton

Mitchell

Honeyman

Afobe

Bennett

Rowett seems to have found his preferred back-five and midfield pairing already. Expect that to remain unchanged from the side that face Sheffield United, and expect Mason Bennett to keep his place in the side as attacking options continue to remain low at Millwall.

Honeyman should come straight back into the side and he could replace George Saville in that attacking midfield role.

Saturday’s game kicks off at 3pm.