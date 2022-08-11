Middlesbrough’s new position in hunt for Hull City star revealed after shock development

Middlesbrough are reportedly ready to revive their pursuit of Hull City centre-back Jacob Greaves after it emerged he has turned down a new deal at the MKM Stadium.

Hull City brought Greaves through their youth ranks and since, he has become a key player for the Tigers.

His performances have caught the attention of other clubs though, prompting Hull City to offer the centre-back a new deal. However, Football Insider revealed on Wednesday that Greaves had turned down multiple contract offers from the club.

Now, it seems the situation has piqued Middlesbrough’s interests.

Boro were said to have turned their attention away from Greaves after being priced out of a move but now, The Northern Echo states Chris Wilder’s side are ready to revive their interest after previously identifying the Cottingham-born star as their priority target in defence.

It is added Middlesbrough will attempt to strike a deal ‘as quickly as possible’, with progress on the transfer front wanted before this weekend’s tie against Sheffield United.

The perfect addition?

Wilder has made no secret of his desire to add a new left-footed centre-back to his ranks this summer.

To fill that gap, Greaves should be the ideal candidate. He has already proven himself at Championship level and at just 21, he has the potential to become a Premier League regular in the years to come.

Boro will already be aware that Hull City aren’t necessarily ready to let him go easily but the news of their rejected contract offers will surely be encouraging. The Tigers won’t want to lose Greaves on a free next summer, so if he has no intention of extending his stay, a summer sale could be the club’s best chance at landing a decent fee.