Max Aarons to Manchester United: Price tag, Norwich City’s stance and potential timeline for the move

Norwich City right-back Max Aarons has attracted plenty of interest in windows gone by, and now it has been claimed that Manchester United could revive their interest in the 22-year-old.

Norwich City brought Aarons through their academy and into their first-team and since, he’s become a standout player at Carrow Road.

He has well and truly made the starting spot at right-back his own, notching up a hefty 168 appearances for the Canaries. He has been important in previous promotion-winning campaigns while also impressing in the Premier League despite the club’s struggles in the top-tier.

Now though, it has been said that Manchester United are eyeing Aarons as a possible solution for their right-back woes.

What is Norwich City’s valuation of Aarons?

The new reports of Manchester United’s interest don’t include any fresh valuation of Aarons.

However, it was said by The Sun (via Sky Sports) last month that the London-born defender was rated at £15m amid interest from Everton. It remains to be seen if that valuation still stands though given Manchester United’s financial firepower and the limited time Norwich City could have to find a replacement.

Norwich City’s stance on a potential sale?

Following the Canaries’ relegation from the Premier League, it was said back in May by both TEAMtalk and The Telegraph that the club were set to sell Aarons this summer.

However, the best part of three months have passed since then and Aarons has remained a starter, so it remains unknown if this is still their position. An influx of cash could help Dean Smith make a telling mark on the squad though after a slow summer window to date,

Potential timeline for the move?

Well, Manchester United have shown they need new additions quickly. They are still weighing up reviving their interest in Aarons though, so with nothing concrete seemingly imminent just yet, this saga could drag on for the rest of the window.

The Canaries have around three weeks before they can breathe a sigh of relief if Aarons stays.

However, if United come in soon, it could be beneficial to get a deal struck quickly to ensure the Canaries have ample time to find a suitable replacement.