Leyton Orient opted against snapping up 24-year-old midfielder, reveals manager

Leyton Orient opted against signing former Dunfermline Athletic midfielder Dan Pybus this summer, York City manager John Askey has revealed.

Leyton Orient have enjoyed a strong start to the new League Two campaign, picking up wins in both of their opening two games.

Richie Wellens looks to have got his side ticking with the help of five summer signings. George Moncur, Charlie Kelman, Anthony Georgiou and Rob Hunt have arrived at Brisbane Road while Theo Archibald has returned permanently after last season’s successful loan stint.

However, it has now emerged that the O’s could have had a sixth summer signing on board in the form of 24-year-old midfielder Pybus.

As quoted by the York Press, York City boss Askey has revealed that the South Sheilds-born midfielder was ‘going to sign’ for Leyton Orient before he got appendicitis and the club opted against a deal, opening the door for the Minstermen to swoop in. He said:

“Leyton Orient were going to sign Dan but then he got appendicitis and for some reason they didn’t take him, so luckily Dan hadn’t got a move anywhere else.”

In need of another midfielder?

Even if academy stars Zech Obiero and Jephte Tanga can break into Wellens’ first-team plans, another midfielder wouldn’t go amiss.

Specifically, an attacking midfielder wouldn’t go amiss, even though Moncur can play in a more advanced role if needs be. Along with Moncur, the only other senior options in central midfield are Darren Pratley and Craig Clay, so more depth will be needed if the O’s want to maintain their strong start to the campaign.

Next up is a stern test against Mansfield Town, who will be keen to make it two wins in a row after picking up their first three points of the campaign at home to Tranmere Rovers last time out.